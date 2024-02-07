Super Eagles Eliminate South Africa On Penalties To Reach AFCON Final

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty as Nigeria booked their place in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-2 shootout win over South Africa.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that in the first half of the dramatic 2023 AFCON semi-final clash in Ivory Coast, the South Africans dominated the match and threatened the Nigerian defense throughout the first 45 minutes.

Despite the threats from the Bafana Bafana, the first half ended 0-0 thanks to outstanding saves from Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

In the second half, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were more intense and organized as they made efforts to score the opener as early as possible but they couldn’t take charge of the midfield.

It was not until the hour mark when coach Jose Peseiro made a strategic change by replacing Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi with Samuel Chukwueze and Alhassan Yusuf respectively, that the Eagles looked more threatening.

The change made an immediate impact as Chukwueze created a great chance for Victor Osimhen who was fouled in the penalty box. After a VAR review, the Eagles were awarded a penalty which Williams Troost-Ekong converted in the 67th minute.

Towards the end of the second half, Victor Osimhen doubled Nigeria’s lead minutes after Ademola Lookman missed a glorious opportunity to double the lead.

Unfortunately for Osimhen, the VAR canceled out the goal due to an infringement in Nigeria’s penalty box in the build-up to the goal. Hence, the referee awarded a penalty to South Africa which Teboho Mokoena converted in the 90th minute.

The late-minute goal forced the game into 30 minutes of extra time which still couldn’t produce a winner. Hence, the game was decided by a penalty shootout.

During the shootout, South Africans missed two of the kicks thanks to Stanley Nwabali’s brilliant goalkeeping. Nigeria’s Ola Aina missed his but Kelechi Iheaacho who was an extra-time substitute scored the winner to end the game 4-2 on penalties.