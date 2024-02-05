Suspected Thugs Disrupt Fubara’s Supreme Court Victory Rally

Some youths, suspected to be political thugs, vandalised canopies and chairs at the initial venue set for the rally to celebrate the Supreme Court victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that Fubara’s supporters had conveyed in the council area to celebrate the governor’s recent victory at the court, but the event could not hold as some individuals, believed to be following the Council Chairman’s instructions, disrupted the materials at the original venue.

However, the event was smoothly relocated to another location, where the Council Chairman addressed the allegations and clarified the situation. Subsequently, the rally proceeded successfully.

Addressing journalists on the development, Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Hope Ikiriko, said: “We are aware that the state government has done theirs at the state level, it is important that we also domesticate it by having our own thanksgiving here in the local government.

“I will also urge you to carry on even in your local government, it’s important you carry out such thanksgiving.

“I will leave you very soon, but I will urge that we conduct ourselves very well. We have advised ourselves, and I am sure the Assembly member will inform you and convey the message of security agents and our office; we sat down and tried to sort ways to ensure peace in this programme.”