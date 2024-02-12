“Talented Players In Sango And Agege Will Defeat Ivory Coast” – Portable Reacts Over AFCON Loss

Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola Olanrewaju, better known by his stage name Portable, recently criticised the Super Eagles of Nigeria for losing the AFCON championship match against Ivory Coast in a video widely circulated online.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were defeated 2:1 by the host nation, Ivory Coast, in the competition’s final match yesterday, Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Although some praised the Super Eagles for their efforts in making it to the competition final, Portable has joined the group of Nigerians who have dragged some of the Super Eagles players.

In a recent video, Portable denigrated Super Eagles players, just days after criticising Nigerians for consuming their energy to watch the AFCON and admitting that things are dire in the nation.

According to the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner, the Super Eagles players did not deserve to win as they didn’t play well enough to win the cup.

In the AFCON final, he predicted that certain exceptional players from Sango and Agege will demolish the Elephants of Ivory Coast.

”Na like that dem dey play ball? I have some talented boys at agege, they should go and pick 11 boys from them they will those Ivorian boys or they should go to Sango school three that use to train at ODC they will defeat the Ivory Coast players, unlike these Super Eagles players that have done hookup before they came to the competition” he said in part.

SEE VIDEO: