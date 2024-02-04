“Tattoos, Wigs Are Not Proof Of Waywardness” — Real Warri Pikin

Anita Osuoha, alias Real Warri Pikin, a well-known comedian, has stated that wearing wigs, make-up, or other attractive things does not inevitably make a woman wayward.

She said this in response to claims made by some that the humble appearances of Kunle Remi’s wife and Moses Bliss’ fiancée, respectively, demonstrate that most men prefer not to marry “baddies” (glamorous) women.

She said in an interview with Sunday Scoop,

“I embody any look I want, depending on the circumstances. The people who choose to carry their natural hair and wear modest outfits, as well as those who wear wigs are both getting married. The reason people spoke a lot about Remi and Bliss’s women was because they are celebrities. It does not mean that those who wear wigs, fix artificial eyelashes and have tattoos do not get married. A hairstyle is certainly not the determining factor of a ‘baddie’ or a good girl.

“I think that looks can reflect anything one wants it to reflect. I think one should look the way one wants people to see one, because perception is reality.”

The comedienne went on to say that anyone who is dissatisfied with their appearance can change it, as long as they are not doing it due to social media or peer pressure.

She said, “I always tell people that if they are not satisfied with their looks, they can change it. They should just be sure that they are not being influenced by peer pressure. They should also make sure that as they are changing their looks, it should express them in a way that communicates their values.”