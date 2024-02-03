Teenager Lands In Court For Slapping Ekiti Policewoman

One Oluwabukola Oyewole, 18, was on Friday arraigned for allegedly assaulting a policewoman in Ekiti State.

The defendant was docked at an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on two-count charge of assault and breach of peace.

According to the prosecutor, Sodiq Adeniyi, he committed the offences on January 31 at about 3:00 p.m at Odo Ado Divisional Police Headquarter in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniyi had told the court that the defendant assaulted the woman, Rashidat Ibrahim, while performing her statutory duties.

Oyewole, the prosecutor said, slapped Ibrahim on the left cheek.

The prosecuting counsel furthered that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace at the police station.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 187(b) and 181(D) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Olayinka Adelusi, counsel to the defendant, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Dolapo Babalogbon, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and then adjourned the case till February 22 for hearing.