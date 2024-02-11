Tension As Scammers Hack Cross River Governor’s Phone Number

Some yet to be identified scammers have reportedly compromised one of the phone numbers linked to Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, and attempting to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

It was gathered that the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, disclosed this in a statement, made available to the public, on Sunday.

Ogbeche said the incident had caused apprehension in some quarters and urged members of the public to disregard any unsolicited messages seeking financial assistance, purportedly from the governor.

He said: “There have been apprehension in many quarters over unsolicited messages allegedly from Governor Bassey Otu seeking financial assistance.

“The public is please advised to disregard any such messages purportedly from the governor.

“One of the governor’s mobile numbers was breached by hi-tech criminals in the early hours of Sunday, February 11, 2024.

“The hackers have gone on to utilise the breached number to advance their nefarious activities to try to scam unsuspecting individuals. Please, do not fall to such devious attempt.

“The hacked number has been secured, while relevant security agencies are working to apprehend those behind this obnoxious act.”