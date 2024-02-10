“The Economy Is No Longer Sustainable” – Williams Uchemba Bemoans

Williams Uchimba, a Nollywood actor and entrepreneur, recently took to social media to express his concerns about the current situation of the economy.

He disclosed the unsustainable nature of the economy in a video posted on his Instagram page.

The actor also bemoaned the unparalleled intensity of the conflict in Nigeria.

He begged the authorities to do better as he complained how horrible things had become and how they would only become worse.

In his words,

“What is going on? Things don spoil o, listen this economy is not sustainable, I have never seen somebody that sells goods reluctant of selling, some of them don’t even want to sell, they’re scared and sad to sell because someone can send goods to you now with the rate of one thousand two and as he’s collecting money it has triggered to one thousand five” he said in part.

