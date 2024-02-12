“They Should Renovate, Expand The Prisons” – Shan George Reacts To 3-Years Jail Term For President Tinubu Critics

Shan George, a Nollywood actress, is the latest celebrity to protest to Amnesty International’s new laws aimed at defending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A few days ago, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff, advocated for social media control, branding it as a menace.

Amnesty International agreed with him, stating that detractors of the President face a three-year prison sentence for opposing him. They went on to discuss the implications of social media regulation.

Shan George, reflecting on the matter, said in Isaac Fayose’s comment section that the government must expand and renovate the jails.

According to her, a little of Nigerians would go to prison for criticizing the government.

She wrote,

“They should begin to renovate and expand d prisons o. We go all enter”.

