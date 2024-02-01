“They’ll See Fire For Fire” – FCT Minister, Wike Warns Abuja Kidnappers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that his administration won’t leave any stone unturned in its effort to make the nation’s seat of power secure.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that bandits and other security challenges have, in recent months, held sway in some parts of the FCT, killing and kidnapping others.

The immediate past governor of Rivers state, led this out in a gathering at the flag off of the construction of Paikon-Kore Road in the Gwagwalada area that his administration is on course to flush out criminals.

He said: “I have assured you before that we are going to take this fight against headlong. Today, you can see that we are not letting them go. I told you all these criminals will run away.

“We will make sure they don’t sleep again. If they say we will not sleep, they too will not sleep. A child that says the mother will not sleep, will he sleep? So, we are taking the war to head on. Let them wait for us, they will see fire for fire.