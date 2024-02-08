Three Soldiers, Two Local Securities Killed As Gunmen Attack In Nasarawa

Three soldiers and two vigilante group members have been killed in an attack, carried by some suspected gunmen in the Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Confirming the horrible development, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Security, Timothy Kasuwa, told Channels Television in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, where he disclosed that five persons lost their lives in the incident.

He said: “It is true that they killed three soldiers and two vigilantes.

“It was during when the military went for clearance operations as they were returning, they were ambushed by suspected militias.

“The situation is calm, the military has reinforced its personnel around the area.

Also reacting to the attack, in a phone interview with PUNCH, yesterday, the Chairman of Toto Local Government Area, Abdullahi Aliyu-Tashas, described the death of the security personnel as sad.

He said: “The suspected bandits laid ambush for the military personnel who were on patrol to maintain law and order in the area and killed three of them on the spot.

“Katakpa community had been recently attacked, and as a result of that, the soldiers were drafted to Katakpa to maintain law and order, but they were unfortunately killed in an ambush on Tuesday afternoon.”