President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, directed the release of 42,000 metric tons of assorted food items from both the strategic reserve and the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria.

The directive however serves as a short-term response to the rising shortage of food in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the directive following a Thursday meeting of the special presidential committee on emergency food intervention.

Idris noted that the government has proposed to embark on importation of whatever shortfalls that may be experienced after the release of the food commodities.

While maintaining that government will sanction food hoarders, he noted that emergency situations require emergency measures to ensure food is available to Nigerians.

According to Idris, the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria has also committed to releasing about 60,000 metric tons of rice to the markets.

“The first one is that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been directed to release about 42,000 metric tons of maize, millet, garri, and other commodities in their strategic reserve so that these items will be made available to Nigerians; 42,000 metric tons immediately.

“The second one is that we have held meetings with the Rice Millers Association of Nigeria. Those who are responsible for producing this rice and we have asked them to open up their stores.

“They’ve told us that they can guarantee about 60,000 metric tons of rice. They will make that available to Nigerians; to bring out to the market to make food available,” he told reporters.

The committee, convened by Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, had met at the presidential villa, Abuja on February 6 over the rising cost of living in the country.

It follows Monday’s protest by some residents of Minna, Niger State, who blocked major roads in the metropolis over the rising cost of living in the country.