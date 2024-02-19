Tinubu Not Overwhelmed By Current Economic Challenges – Presidency

The Federal Government has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not overwhelmed by the economic challenges currently facing the nation.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in a statement on Sunday while reacting to the call for Tinubu’s resignation by governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Idris said that the president will continue to courageously wrestle with the wanton economic challenges the country is currently experiencing.

The statement reads: “President Tinubu is not and will never be overwhelmed by the current challenges the country is facing.

“He will not abdicate his responsibilities. He will courageously continue to wrestle with the challenges and surmount them, laying a durable foundation for the new Nigeria that is emerging.

“He has also never shied away from acknowledging the pain of ongoing reforms, and has seized every opportunity to assure Nigerians that inside the pain of the reforms lie the seeds of lasting prosperity and national development.”

“To the PDP Governors, let us reiterate: This is not the time for distraction. It is time instead for the rolling up of sleeves, to support and complement the hard work of the President and his administration.”