Tinubu Seeks Senate Confirmation For Five CBN Board Directors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of five persons as Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) board.

Tinubu’s letter, addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpiabio, and read at plenary, urged the lawmakers to screen and confirm the nominees, in compliance with the provisions of Section 6, subsection 1b and Section 10 Subsections 1 and 2 of the CBN Establishment Act, 2007.

READ ALSO: 7 Ways to Secure Your Crypto Wallet From Hackers

He wrote, “I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the under-listed five persons as Directors of the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Robert Agbide, Ado Wanga, Muritala Sagaley, Urom Eke and Olayinka Aliyu.

“While hoping that the request will receive the expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept the distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest regards.”