Tinubu Stopped Fuel Subsidy Without Considering The Consequences – Bugaje

A former member of the House of Representatives, Usman Bugaje, has criticized the incumbent government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the hardship in Nigeria following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Recall that President Tinubu, during his inauguration on May 29, 2023, declared an end to the era of fuel subsidy and also allowed the naira, to float freely.

However, the decision resulted in a increase in the cost of living and a threefold rise in the price of fuel.

Meanwhile, the ex- lawmaker, during an interview, on Channels TV, disclosed that Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy without implementing measures to mitigate its effects.

READ MORE: “Stop Blaming Buhari For Your Reckless Policies” – Ex-Minister Dalung Slams Tinubu

“We had expected that when the new government took over, we were expecting that he would surround himself with expertise.

“We were expecting that for him to have announced the removal of the fuel subsidy, he must have had a plan – something that would address the consequences of that.

“You don’t make a policy without looking at the consequences and preparing to cushion the effect of that. But apparently, he did that without preparation.”