Tinubu’s Govt. Can’t Solve Nigeria’s Problems — Labour Party’s Tanko Yunusa

Yunusa Tanko, the Director of Media and Publicity for the Labour Party (LP), says the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not have the capacity to address Nigeria’s challenges.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Tanko emphasized the lack of tangible solutions presented by the administration since May 2023.

Tanko highlighted the significance of the first 100 days in office as a milestone for showcasing achievements.

Drawing a comparison with Governor Alex Otti’s proactive approach in his tenure, Tanko underscored the importance of instilling hope and taking decisive action to tackle challenges.

He pointed out the concern about the depreciation of the Nigerian currency against major foreign currencies, contrasting it with the stability observed in other African countries.

Tanko further lamented the continued slide of the Naira, citing it as evidence of the government’s failure to inspire confidence and implement effective strategies.

“As of today you need just 11 cedis to one dollar; 4.4 Libyan currency makes one dollar; in South Africa 17.6 to a dollar; in Nigeria today it is N1,500 to one dollar.

His words: “Nigeria is the giant of Africa and we are going this way and you are saying the Tinubu government needs more time. Even in the 100 days in office, they were not able to prove to Nigerians that they have the capacity to do what was already done before.

“The people in Niger and Kano states and other parts of the country are human beings. If this government is doing what it ought to do for the interest of the Nigerian people, I will be among the people who would praise them.”