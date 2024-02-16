‘Tinubu’s Ultimate Plan Is To Pauperise Nigerians Until They Have No Shred Of Dignity Left’ — Atiku

Phrank Shaibu, aide to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, averred that the economic policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have brought Nigeria to its knees.

According to Shaibu’s statement, it is a tragedy that majority of Nigerians can no longer afford meals.

He posited that the country has reached a point where life is “short and nasty” and kidnappers have taken over.

His words: “His balabu economic prescriptions have gradually brought Nigeria to its knees, putting the Naira as the worst performing currency in Africa, according to Bloomberg. This is just less than one year in office.

“At a time Nigeria was facing its worst fiscal crisis, this man decided to waste the country’s resources by appointing the largest cabinet in the history of Nigeria with 48 ministers even though 36 ministers would have met the constitutional threshold.

“Many of these ministers have been seat warmers and have achieved nothing in the last six months.

“Some ministries were split into three, and three ministers were appointed to head each new unit.”

While alleging that Tinubu’s management of the economy has been atrocious, he said, “Tinubu rode to power on the lie that he transformed Lagos economy.

“The truth is that Lagos had been the country’s commercial capital even before he was born.

“All banks, telecommunications firms, and oil companies are headquartered in Lagos. About 70 percent of Lagos revenue comes from income tax paid by staff of these companies.

“All Tinubu did was to enforce tax payment which the military government had neglected. This was the financial miracle he claimed to have performed.”

Shaibu likened Tinubu to a quack doctor who would kill his patient before the terminal disease that afflicted the patient did.

He said, “The unprecedented hunger, poverty, and hardship in Nigeria are part of Tinubu’s ultimate plan to decimate Nigerians and pauperise them until they have no shred of dignity left.

“Tinubu is like a quack doctor trying to treat a cancerous patient. But the quack doctor is likely to kill the patient even faster than the cancer itself. This is the dire situation that Nigerians have found themselves in.

“Rather than get to work, he continues to blame his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, for handing him an empty treasury and a weak economy and the opposition for instigating mass protests. He talks as if Buhari was not a member of their diseased All Progressives Congress. He also forgets that his own kabukabu policies and its fallouts are what is instigating the mass protests across the country.”