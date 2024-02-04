Traditional Rulers Are Anointed, God’s Fire Will Consume Those Messing With Them — Pastor Adeboye On Killers Of Ekiti, Kwara Monarchs

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the weekend, invoked the fire of God on assassins involved in the recent killings of traditional rulers in the country.

The cleric declared that peace will elude anybody attempting to meddle with the nation’s monarchy.

Speaking at the church’s February Holy Ghost Service themed ‘From The Mountain top 2,’ he said: “That’s why I can pray here right now, all those who are trying to mess with our traditional rulers, the fire of God will consume them.

“Because as far as God is concerned, traditional rulers are anointed.

“So those who think that they can mess round with them, not only will the fire of God consume them, nobody in their generation will ever become great.”

Two prominent monarchs in Ekiti, Oba David Ogunsola of Esun-Ekiti and Oba Olatunde Olusola of Imojo-Ekiti, were assassinated on Monday while returning from a meeting in Irele-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Some pupils and teachers were also abducted in the attack.

Also, on Thursday, kidnappers gunned down the Olukoro of Koro in Ekiti Local Government of Kwara State, General Segun Aremu (rtd)

After killing the monarch, the kidnappers abducted his wife and two others.