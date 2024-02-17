Treason: “I Didn’t Allow Them Break Me” – Sowore Reacts To Court Verdict

A former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the recent court verdict that ordered the Federal Government to discontinue the treasonable felony charge levelled against him.

Recall that Sowore was prosecuted by the immediate past admistration for calling for a nationwide #RevolutionNow protest against former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the Federal Government, through the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, filed a nolle prosequi (notice of discontinuance) to discontinue the treason charges against Sowore and Olawale Bakare, also known as Mandate.

Meanwhile, Sowore, while speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said that he didn’t allow the former administration to break him.

He said: “I want to say clearly that I wasn’t freed, I freed myself by ensuring that I didn’t allow the government break me. But the truth is that what they wanted was to obtain conviction without trial. That they did get.

“They got me restricted to Nigeria for five years, seized my passport and ensured that my regular life was disrupted to a large extent.

“It affected my family immensely. A brother of mine during that period was killed under still unknown circumstances on Ore-Benin Road. My mum had stroke over this issue and is still down, I lost everything that is possible.

“And within the period they were doing all this, they broke my nose, you see the scar on my face, they shot at me with federal riot gun, and they came to court, in 2019, the DSS abducted me in front of a judge. If that is not punishment, then what is punishment? But I did not break, and I didn’t let them break me, and that is the only good news I have for all of you.”