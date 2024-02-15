Troost-Ekong, Lookman, Aina Make AFCON Team Of The Tournament

Despite having a disappointing final, Super Eagles trio, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina and Ademola Lookman have been included in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations’s Best XI.

Recall that Ekong who also received an individual award as the Man of the Tournament was Nigeria’s best player with his strong leadership skills, both on and off the pitch.

However, Lookman was equally impressive in the tournament with crucial goals against Cameroon and South Africa and likewise Aina who was a stalwart in the right-hand side of the defence.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire also have three players in the selection.

They are, Jean Michael Seri, Ghislan Konan and Franck Kessie.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeeper: Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Defenders: Ola Aina (Nigeria), Ghislan Konan (Cote d’Ivoire), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (South Africa), Jean Michael Seri (Cote d’Ivoire), Franck Kessie

Strikers: Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)