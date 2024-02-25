US Provides New Update On Why Helicopter Carrying Herbert Wigwe, Wife And Son Crashed

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) announced on Saturday, February 24, that it had received a preliminary report from the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on the helicopter crash that killed Dr Herbert Wigwe, former Group CEO of Access Holdings, his wife, son, and two other people.

The acknowledgment was made in a statement released in Lagos by Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB’s director of public affairs and consumer protection.

The horrible incident occurred on February 9, involving an Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 at Halloran Springs, California.

According to preliminary findings, the aircraft suffered catastrophic damage when it caught fire prior to the accident due to adverse weather.

Speaking on the NTSB report, Oladeji said:

“The preliminary report on the Airbus Helicopter EC130B4, registered as N130CZ and operated by Orbic Air, LLC, under Part 135 regulations for on-demand flights, outlines crucial details surrounding the tragic incident.

“Departing from Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California, the helicopter journeyed to Boulder City Municipal Airport in Nevada via Palm Springs International Airport.

“However, during its flight, adverse weather conditions characterized by rain and a mix of snow were encountered, as reported by witnesses.

“Reports from law enforcement and eyewitnesses also indicated that several individuals travelling along Interstate 15 (I-15) observed a “fireball” in the area, prompting calls to emergency services.

“Subsequently, the wreckage of the helicopter was discovered in the high, mountainous desert and scrub-brush-covered terrain near Halloran Springs, California.

“Analysis of the accident site revealed a scattered debris pattern about 300 ft along a 120° magnetic, indicating a trajectory from an initial impact point which was a 1.5 ft deep, 12 ft long and 10 ft wide ground crater.

“Containing fragments of the right landing gear skid, cockpit wiring, and cabin floor structure. The right skid step protruded upward at a 45° angle at the extreme eastern edge of the ground crater.

“All major helicopter components were identified at the accident site. The helicopter’s fuselage was fragmented, and the cockpit and cabin were destroyed.

“Some debris and vegetation displayed thermal damage, indicative of the extent of the collision’s force. The flight control tubes and linkages leading up to the flight control servos were fragmented and continuity could not be verified.

“All three pitch control links were attached at the swashplate and blade pitch change horns. The main rotor blades were fragmented and broomstrawed, and the blade sleeves and tips were present.

“Data analysis utilized sources including automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) data, operator personnel reports, and eyewitness accounts to reconstruct the flight path and sequence of events leading to the accident.”