Valentine’s Day: “Use That Money To Help Someone In Your Family” – Paul Okoye Cautions Men Against Reckless Spending

Nigerian music artist Paul Okoye, better known by his stage as Rude Boy, has delivered a message to his gender as the world is celebrating Valentine’s Day today.

On his Instagram story, he warned them not to waste their money on gifts and lavish dinners.

Rather, they should use the money to support someone in their family by purchasing and distributing food.

He added that their understanding girlfriends would understand.

He wrote,

“Happy Valentine.

Use that money you want to squander on gifts and beautiful dinners to help somebody in your family. But foodstuffs and share.

Your understanding girlfriend will surely understand. By the grace of God. Say amen”.

SEE POST: