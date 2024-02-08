VP Shettima’s Presence Spurred Super Eagles Victory To AFCON Finals – Presidency

The Presidency has said that the presence of Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire, served as a source of inspiration to the Super Eagles in their qualification for the finals of Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that last night Super Eagles of Nigeria secured their place in the final after a heart trembling victory against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the semi-final.



The match, saw Nigeria overcome their opponents on penalties after extra time.

Stanley Nkwocha, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, said: “While the precise factors behind the team’s success remain multifaceted, the presence of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, undoubtedly served as a significant source of inspiration.

“His unwavering support and belief in the team’s capabilities resonated deeply with the players and fans alike.



“As the Super Eagles prepare for the final, the nation stands united in support, eager to witness them etch their names in footballing history.

“The entire country awaits their return with bated breath, confident that they will deliver their best performance yet and bring the AFCON trophy home.”

