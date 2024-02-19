“We Must Endure Hardship To Reach Good Side Of Our Future” – Seyi Tinubu Urges Nigerians Amid Hardship

Seyi, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s son, has urged Nigerians to endure the country’s economic difficulties.

Even though the Tinubu-led government is trying to improve Nigeria, he said it is not pleasant to watch its citizens go through suffering that ought to have become history.

In an Instagram post, the President’s son asserted that the present generation of Nigerians will reap the benefits of the hardships that many Nigerians are experiencing.

He also reminded Nigerians of a quote from his father, President Tinubu where he lamented about the burdens Nigerians are currently facing but that “we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future.”

He wrote;



“There is no joy in seeing the people of this nation shoulder burdens that should have been shed years ago. I wish today’s difficulties did not exist. But we must endure if we are to reach the good side of our future,” – President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola A Tinubu

#HaveFaithinHim

#NigeriaisinGreatHands

#OurGenerationwillYeildthefruitsofthishardship

#IStandwithOurPresident

#RenewedHope

#NigeriaismyHome”

