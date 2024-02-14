‘We’ll Surpass Your Expectations’ — FG Begs NLC, TUC To Shelve Nationwide Strike

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, assured it will resume the payment of the N35,000 wage awards and implement last year’s agreement with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Recall that on February 8, the organised labour issued a 14-day ultimatum over the failure of the government to honour the 16-point agreement that was reached on October 2, 2023, with them.

However, in a meeting with the leadership of the organised labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, appealed to the unions to withdraw the ultimatum, with nine days left.

“I called this meeting because dialogue has always been the best way out, and we are all for the well-being of our people. I am here to show good cause on why some agreement has not been met.

“I want to promise that the government would keep working towards the complete implementation of the agreement and I therefore request the labour unions to withdraw their ultimatum.

“I plead with you to sheath your sword. We have been showing good faith; it is just that it is not commensurate with your expectations. But I promise you that we will surpass your expectations this time, and I believe that everything will go well,” the Minister said.

NLC’s President, Joe Ajaero, voiced that the government should not flout the deadline of the ultimatum.

He said “every party to the agreement should endeavour to live up to expectations for the interest of Nigerians and the government.”