“We’re Feeding On Leave Under Tinubu” – Northern Youth Laments, Sets Nigerian Flag Ablaze

An unidentified angry northern youths has burnt the Nigerian flag to protest the increasing cost of living and economic hardship in the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that three youths were spotted, on Wednesday, in a viral video, in which one of them set the national flag on fire while lamenting the economic situation.

The youths also mentioned that Nigeria’s 1-2 loss to Cote d’Ivoire at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday was necessary to redirect the focus of citizens to the current untold hardship.

They said: “We voted you (referring to President Bola Tinubu) into power. But see the situation we are in: people are feeding on leaves while you are living in an affluent manner.

“A packet of Spaghetti is now N700 and beyond the reach of the poor.

“We thank the almighty God for Nigeria losing the football competition. We pray Nigeria does not win anything if this is how the country is being governed, we are tired of everything.”