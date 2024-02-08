“What My Father Told Me After Grammy Loss” – Davido

David Adeleke, a well-known Afrobeats performer better known by his stage name Davido, has opened up about his father’s reaction to his Grammy loss.

He expressed satisfaction with himself just for being a nominee in the just concluded 66th Grammy Awards.

The American-Nigerian singer-songwriter was a nominee for Best Global Music Album—Timeless, Best African Music Performance—Unavailable, and Best Global Music Performance—Feel.

Recall he lost all his nominations at the event that was held on Sunday February 4, at Crypto.com in Los Angeles, United States.

During his most recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy nominee revealed that despite his loss, his father told him that he was still a legend.

In his words,

“Being nominated alone is enough to make me proud of myself. I just want my song to be heard on the radio once or twice in the beginning, but for it to transcend to this is just amazing and God’s doing.

“I was on the phone with my dad yesterday and he was like ‘Son no matter what happens, you are still a legend’. So yeah, he is a big fan.”