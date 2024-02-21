“When I Was Working, You Were Busy Calling Me Names” – Bobrisky Mocks Nigerians Amid Hardship

Bobrisky, a popular media personality and cross-dresser, has criticised Nigerians who are complaining about the hard economic times.

He turned to Instagram to instruct Nigerians not to blame the government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the country’s current misery.

The self-proclaimed ‘Mummy of Lagos’ claimed that Nigerians are suffering because they did not safeguard their futures, labelling them lazy.

He did, however, brag that things will never be difficult for him, even if the Naira currency falls below N3,000/$1, mocking Nigerians for their current difficulties.

In his post, he wrote,

“Work hard when ur mate are working hard no they prefer to troll you Don’t hide under Tinubu’s Work hard when ur mate are working hard no they prefer to troll you

Don’t hide under Tinubu’s regime No be Tinubu send you not to prepare for ur future”.

He captioned, “Even if dollar is 3,000 some of us can conveniently live a lifestyle, because we have worked so hard to save for our future. When i was busy working hard you were calling me names, bla bla now time for exam don show you are complaining d exam is too hard 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”.

Social media users shared their thoughts via comment section…

itzqueenpriscilla said, “Unfortunately not everyone can turn cross dresser to be famous . Some of us have to pass through long route to make it. And that’s legal hardwork”.

blezgee said, “Bob don drop quote o.. As funny as it sounds, this isn’t far from the truth 😐😌”.

kolly_015 said, “Your fellow man dey burst your yansh you say you were busy working hard😂”.

SEE POST: