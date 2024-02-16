“Whenever I Read, It Gets Blurry” – Tiwa Savage Opens Up On Struggle With Eyesight

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian Afrobeat musician, has spoken out about her impaired eyesight.

The celebrated vocalist provided an update on her vision in a video posted on her Instagram story, stating that she had been squinting for the past two to three years.

According to her, when she reads, her vision blurs, and it has gotten worse in recent days.

Tiwa revealed that she need to first screenshot a message before returning to her camera to zoom and read it.

However, she has seen a London-based optician, who has determined that while her long sight is a little OK, her short vision is terrible.

The singer got herself a recommended glass to relieve her discomfort, and she joked about whether she still looked sexy with it.

In her words,

“Guys the last two or three years, I have been noticing that I will be squinting sometimes and when I read some stuff, it would be getting blurry. And in the last few months, I noticed it got really bad that sometimes I will have to screen grab a message and then go back into my camera and zoom. So when I was in London, I said let me go and see the Optician.

So my long sight is okay for now, he said, not great; but my short sight (shakes her head). Like literally, I will be in a restaurant and I won’t be able to read the menu. But for now, your girl is back and you know I needed to make some luxury and got myself a cartel pair because ABG don’t play. Do I still look sexy?”.

SEE POST: