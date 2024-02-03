“Why I Dislike Romantic Roles On Set” – Laide Bakare

Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare has explained why she stayed away from kissing scenes and romantic roles in movies.

In an interview with Punch on Saturday, February 3, the Yoruba actress made this statement.

Laide Bakare admitted that she finds it hard to do romantic scenes involving kissing and caressing.

In her words,

“Portraying romantic roles, especially scenes involving kissing and touching, pose unique challenges for me. Navigating the authenticity required for such moments while maintaining professionalism can be intricate. Balancing the demands of the script with personal comfort adds complexity to these roles, requiring a nuanced approach to ensure a convincing, yet respectful performance.”

Additionally, Laide Bakare noticed that her persona was sometimes overlooked in favour of her work as an actress. Furthermore, she said:

“As an actress and filmmaker, my primary challenge has to do with navigating relationships and finding true love. Sometimes, people are attracted to my status and my profession, rather than the essence of who I am. Distinguishing genuine connections from those based on fame then becomes a delicate task.”