“Why I Stopped Wearing Explicit Outfits” – Ashmusy

Ashmusy, a popular skit maker and influencer, has revealed how she had to rebrand herself and quit wearing clothing that displayed her body after being mistaken for a prostitute.

Speaking in a podcast conversation with Phyna, Ashmusy disclosed that people started to perceive her as a sort of runs girl since she often shows off her body in her videos.

In her words,

“Before I rebranded a few months ago, I used to wear sexy outfits. As a young girl, one would want to show one’s body. I did not know that I was being perceived as a prostitute. Meanwhile, I knew how much I was working behind the camera, running a business, and shooting adverts every day. With all of that, I was able to buy a car and house. It pained me when people insinuated that those things were bought for me by a man.”

Ashmusy went on to say that she had to take a step back and attempt to figure out why people thought that way about her, and After watching her videos, she realised that it was due to her skimpy attires.

While speaking further, she said,

“I was later in my quiet zone, thinking about why I was being judged that way, despite all my works that they people were seeing. I then started watching my videos, seeing that most times my body was exposed, with my nipples even showing. I was being goofy, but I did not know that people had been looking at something else. I have realised that if one wants to be seen as a prestigious woman, one has to dress accordingly. One cannot be showing (sensitive) parts of one’s body.”