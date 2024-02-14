“Why Men See Womanizing As An Achievement” – Soso Soberekon Reveals

Soso Soberekon, a well-known music entrepreneur, characterised a man who sees womanising as a sign of success on social media.

He claimed on his Instagram page that the devil makes a man think of womanising as an accomplishment in order to completely destroy him.

In his words,

“When the devil wants to finish a man completely,he makes him see womanizing as a achievement.”

READ MORE: “Don’t Think We’re Mates Because Of Social Media” – Yemi Alade Warns

See some comments on his post…

liliandinma said: “😂😂😂 for this valentines 💝 ❤️ day? 😂😂 happy valentines @sososoberekon”

esan_doctor noted: “Another Banger 🔥🔥😂😂”

joyfulnex wrote: “You always making sense in a funny way. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤”

louishushgbago penned: “This odogwu keep talking women every time 💨😂😂”

donwilly01 stated: “Na So So Sososoberekon quotes me I just Dey wait for always”

special_omon1 said: “To the men that stick with one babe may you’ll live long 🙌….”

nosadeborah penned: “Truth 👏👏👏 stay with one woman and enjoy peace of mind”

problematic_pro stated: “Ones a man start womanizing, hin life go dey spoil small small. Speaking from experience”

SEE POST: