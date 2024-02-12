Wigwe: FG Investigating Chopper Crash With US Aviation — Keyamo

The Federal Government has disclosed it is collaborating with the United States (US) in the investigation of the California helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC and five others.

The crash occurred on February 10 near Nipton, California, killing all six people on board, including Wigwe, his wife, son, and former Nigerian Exchange Group chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

Recall that as of Saturdayz, US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that no survivors had been found, adding that an investigation into the chopper crash was ongoing.

However, in response to a public inquiry via X, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, revealed that the Nigerian government is part of the process.

A user on queried Keyamo saying, “is America too big for you to ask questions?

“If that had happened to their citizens in Nigeria, would they have kept quiet?”

Responding, he disclosed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has contacted its US counterpart, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), to collaborate on the investigation into the tragic helicopter crash.

“Thank you, my sister, for your observation. We worked throughout the weekend to be abreast with the situation in the US regarding the crash that killed Herbert Wigwe and others,” Keyamo tweeted.

According to him, communication has been established to get adequate information regarding the situation.

“Emails have been exchanged and we shall be releasing a comprehensive statement on that later today. Thanks for your concern,” he added.