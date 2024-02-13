“Women Work Harder Than Men, We Can Provide For Ourselves” – Blessing CEO

Relationship guru Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, also referred to as Blessing CEO, has stated that women are more capable of supporting themselves and work harder than men.

In a recent interview with Pulse Hot Takes, Blessing CEO remarked that women work harder than men and that money has never been a problem.

Despite women’s ability to maintain their lavish lifestyle, the well-known relationship guru asserted that men, when given the opportunity, become extremely indolent.

In her words,

“Women work even harder. Making money for us is not a problem. That’s the smallest thing. We can provide for ourselves. We are only saying, if we allow you men, you guys will become so lazy. I am talking out experience.”

See some comments to her assertions,

LAFLARE noted: “If I was the guy I’ll agree to everything and say purr”💅 I thought they said older women are more matured and better than younger girls lol 😅they’re all the same”

Igwebuike stated: “Work harder than men by selling her body to men to make a living 😏”

Noblechi said: “Sure thing.. we re naturally strong 💪 Some men can’t go through stress”

Crayjoe asked: “Una still Dey give her audience”

kelvin wrote: “Lmao Women and lying to themselves 🤝”

