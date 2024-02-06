Xenophobic Attack: Embassy Warns Nigerians In South Africa Ahead Bafana Clash

The Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has urged Nigerians living in the Rainbow Nation against engaging their Bafana Bafana counterparts in any confrontation before, during and after their semi-final clash at the ongoing 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

The Commission, on Monday issued a statement, warning the Nigerians to be calm and silent with their celebration if the Super Eagles triumph over South Africa.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Nigeria High Commission Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in host country, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against “Nigerians cooking jollof rice” before the match, and “showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles”, among others.

READ MORE: AFCON: “South Africa Will Handle Semifinal Clash With Nigeria Differently” – Head Coach

“In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.

“Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for, and be law-abiding before, during and after the match. Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities.”