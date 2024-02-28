“You Can Literally Get Rich By Meeting Right Person” – Timi Dakolo

Talented Nigerian singer, songwriter and music producer Timi Dakolo took to his social media platform to reveal the power of a good connection.

On his X account, he claimed that networking is wild and that many individuals can get wealthy simply by meeting the right person.

He wrote,

“Networking is crazy. You can literally get rich by meeting the right person. Boom!”

Implying how instantaneous it may be.