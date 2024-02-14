“You Contributed To Economic Hardship, Failed To Pay Minimum Wage” – FG Slams PDP Governors For Comparing Nigeria With Venezuela

The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government has accused governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, of contributing to the current hardship in the country.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that, this is coming, after the PDP governors decried the free fall of the naira and its attendant consequences comparing the economy and security challenges of the country to that of Venezuela

However, the Federal Government, while reacting to the opposition party, stated that many of the party’s governors have failed to fulfil their obligations to their citizens in the payment of workers’ salaries and pensioners’ gratuities.

Meanwhile, in a statement made available to the public by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said, on Tuesday that the Governors have also failed to take concrete steps to increase food production in their states and address the rising costs of living.

The statement read: ”It is a fact that many of the PDP Governors have not paid N30,000 minimum wage to their workers since it took effect more than 4 years ago. All of these anomalies in their states contribute significantly to the economic pressure their citizens face.”

“Though our country is going through some rough patches, which are being addressed by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our situation is nowhere near what is happening in Venezuela.”

”If PDP governors are genuinely interested in the living conditions of Nigerians and are not just stirring up disaffection and ill-will towards the federal government, we urge them to meet their obligations to workers, pensioners, and local contractors and see the multiplier effect.”

”The All Progressives Congress-led administration of President Tinubu is working assiduously to address the current challenges.