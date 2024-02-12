“You Do Me I Do You” – Ghanaian Actor James Gardiner Drags Nigerians Over AFCON Loss

James Gardiner, a well-known Ghanaian actor, recently uploaded a new Instagram post in which he poked fun of Nigerians after their defeat at the 2023 AFCON.

In his caption, he wrote,

“I’m Ghana leave this here and go and eat my egg! It’s all love Nigeria You do me I do you! Sure still awake?”

This post was written soon after Nigeria’s AFCON defeat, and it almost seems as though James Gardiner had it written before the final whistle was blown.

His tweet is in response to the internet banter between Nigerians and Ghanaians during the AFCON season following Ghana’s defeat.

There has been a lot of back and forth between the two countries, with Nigerians leading the way and insulting Ghanaians.

A lot of hilarious memes were created by Nigerians, covering Ghana’s love for eggs, hence James Gardiner’s comment about going to eat his egg in the caption of his post.

SEE POST: