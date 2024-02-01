“You Need Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) To Feature In Nollywood” – Actress Eberechukwu Nwizu

Actress Eberechukwu Bayray Nwizu has disclosed that having a Brazilian Butt Lift, is a requirement for being cast in Nollywood roles.

She recently disclosed this in an interview with Wake Up Nigeria on TVC.

Despite the fact that the Nollywood film business has grown over time in terms of infrastructure and finances, she maintained that there has been a loss in raw talent since producers are increasingly preferring social media personalities to promote their films.

She said that while producers must make a profit, there must also be balance.

In her words,

“Ten years ago, it was you’re not fair enough, you’re not tall enough, you’re not full enough; now it’s you don’t have BBL.

“The good news is that now you don’t have to conform to them. You can take advantage of any of the streaming platforms, start creating your own content, and grow. We don’t have any excuses anymore. There are always going to be those who say, you have to do this to be in my movie.”