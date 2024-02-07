You Won’t Live Long If You Don’t Ask Your Children The Source Of Their Wealth – Kanayo O Kanayo (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has issued warnings to Nigerian parents, against receiving expensive gifts from their children without knowing the source of their wealth.

The actor urged parents, mostly mothers, to always question the source of their children wealth.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the actor made this known while speaking at a gathering on Tuesday.

He argued that parents who do not ask questions will not live long.

READ MORE: I Didn’t Build My Mansion Through Rituals – Kanayo O. Kanayo Advises Nigeria Youths To Indulge In Hardwork

He said: “Your daughter is 20, she doesn’t work and she is using a phone that costs N1.5 m and you start shouting Praise God, my daughter has bought a phone and then she gifts you N100,000 and you fail to ask questions.

“You wouldn’t live long. That is what is killing a lot of parents. Your son who is not working comes with some money, a car, and you do not ask questions. I am warning you.’’

Check video bellow: