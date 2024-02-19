Your FX Management Suggestions Similar To Emefiele’s — Presidency Replies Atiku

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, says a controlled floatation of the naira to prevent further devaluation would only return Nigeria to the regime of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

He added that via a Sunday statement, claims by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Foreign Exchange (FX) are false.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that Atiku faulted Tinubu for failing to show the “concrete policies” his administration is taking to address the prevailing economic hardship.

He also claimed that the meeting held with the 36 State Governors was centred on discussing the crisis and currency fluctuation, not solutions.

Onanuga added: “Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in an attempt to rubbish the foreign exchange policy of the Tinubu administration got his facts muddled up again.

“He also failed to prescribe a better policy option to what Governor Olayemi Cardoso and his team are executing at the apex bank.

“First of all, it was not true that President Tinubu’s meeting last Thursday with the 36 State Governors was centred on discussing foreign exchange crisis and currency fluctuation

“What was discussed in the main was food supply and how to drastically reduce the food prices.

“The minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave a briefing about the meeting, revealing the highlights to State House Correspondents.

“One was that the meeting established a nexus between the state of security and the rising cost of food. Another was that hoarders are warehousing food, creating artificial scarcity and thus enabling the high cost of food items.

“The decisions at the meeting reflected the main points discussed: Forest rangers are to be strengthened and armed, while police are to recruit more men and the National Economic Council to deepen discussions about creating state police.

“There was no deliberation as former VP Atiku claimed on currency fluctuation.

“As Alhaji Atiku should know, this is the business of the Central Bank, which has the autonomy to handle the country’s monetary policies.

“As a matter of fact, the president enjoined the governors, in passing, to allow the CBN do its work and refrain from dabbling into what is within CBN’s purview.”

According to Onanuga, Abubakar ought to praise Tinubu for maintaining this stance and for not interfering with the business of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is false and preposterous for Atiku to claim that CBN’s FX management policy was hurriedly put together without proper plans and consultations with stakeholders and that the apex bank is hamstrung by Tinubu’s government in implementing a sound FX management policy that would have dealt with such issues as increasing liquidity, curtailing/regulating demand, dealing with FX backlogs and rate convergence.

“Contrary to former VP Atiku’s claim, Cardoso’s CBN is implementing a raft of policies to stabilise the naira and end volatility in the market and this is already yielding some positive results.

“Alhaji Atiku will agree that the rise in capital inflow suggests massive investors’ confidence in Nigeria and the policy direction of the Tinubu administration,” he added.

Onanuga also said when juxtaposed with the policy options being implemented by the CBN, Atiku’s alternative of a controlled floatation of the naira “is similar to the policy of Godwin Emefiele.”

Reacting to Atiku’s stance, National Publicity Director of the All Progressives Congress, Yusuf Bala Ibrahim, said Emefiele was a product of the Peoples Democratic Party – led government.

He said, “Whatever crisis the financial institutions in Nigeria are facing or whatever the country is facing with regards to forex, it is the offshoot of the PDP policy that is manifesting in Nigeria today. Whatever blame apportioned for the forex challenges we are having, the larger part of it should go to the PDP for producing Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”