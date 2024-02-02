‘You’re Disrespecting Tinubu’ — APC Sends Warning To Gov Fubara Over Refusal To Re-present State’s Budget To Assembly

Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, accused State Governor Siminalayi Fubara of showing disrespect towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Tony Okocha, APC’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Fubara is not responding positively to the President’s intervention in his ongoing dispute with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Reacting to the development at the Party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt while addressing individuals who have defected to the APC, he expressed disappointment in Fubara for failing to fulfil the commitments made by Tinubu during the peace agreement with Wike.

READ ALSO: ‘Don’t Destroy My Govt. With Fighting’ — Fubara Warns Re-appointed Commissioners

His words: “It will amount to barefaced disobedience for Gov Siminalayi not to follow to the latter, all the 8 indices in the proclamation made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in response to the Rivers State political crisis.

“His continued refusal to present the Rivers State 2024 budget to a properly constituted Rivers State House of Assembly under Rt Hon Martin Amaewhule, (Speaker), as captured in index 6.

“The flagrant cold feet in the conduct of Local Government Elections, smarks of disrespect for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The APC Rivers, (which is Mr President‘s Party), stoutly condemns this act of disobedience perpetrated by Gov Fubara and warns against the likely concomitant fallouts.”