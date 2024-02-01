Youtube Deletes TB Joshua’s Emmanel TV Channel

YouTube has taken down the channel run by the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua — Emmanuel TV, from its platform.

This comes amid the numerous allegations against the late preacher brought forward through documentary reports by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Emmanuel TV is used to broadcast the religious activities performed by the church.

However, YouTube said the channel was removed over violation of its policy.

“… terminated for violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service,” the video sharing platform disclosed.

“The flagged channel was terminated for violating our hate speech policies,” Youtube added.

As part of the investigation into TB Joshua’s activities at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), BBC analysed Emmanuel TV’s online presence, finding at least 50 “abusive” videos on YouTube.

YouTube has policies against cyberbullying and harassment and specifically forbids harassment against survivors of sexual violence.

Meanwhile, this is coming after Emmanuel TV exited MultiChoice’s Dstv, GOtv, and other pay-TV services on January 17, 2024.

Earlier this month, BBC released a documentary where some of his former associates accused TB Joshua of sexually and physically assaulting them while he was alive.