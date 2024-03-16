Out of the 36 State Governors in the country, 16 have backed the establishment of State Police.

This comes weeks after the Federal and state governments, on February 16, resolved to develop modalities to create state police to tackle the country’s security crisis.

The 16 have also submitted reports expressing their supports for the initiative to the National Economic Council (NEC)

They also recommended changes to the constitution to allow for the creation of State Police.

The reports were amongst documentations received at the 140th NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Stanley Nkwocha, Special Adviser to the Vice President on Media and Communications, revealed this in a Thursday statement titled, ‘NEC endorses take-off of $617M i-DICE programme across states.’

NEC, according to the statement, is awaiting reports from 20 states. It expressed confidence that others would support.

The Vice-President’s spokesman, Nkwocha said, the “Secretary to NEC (Mr Nebeolisa Anako) made a presentation on submissions by states on the state policing initiative. Reports have been received by 16 states on the establishment of State police. 20 states have yet to send in report. All states across the country expressed their support for the establishment of state police for the following reasons.

“States made presentations in support of the creation of state police. States recommended changes in the constitution and the current policing structure to enable the operationalisation of the initiative.”

With no details given about the specific states, the Vice President’s spokesperson affirmed that the total number would be presented at the next NEC meeting even as “the compilation is still going on.”