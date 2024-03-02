2Baba, Longtime Manager, Efe Omorogbe Split After 20 Years

Innocent Ujah Idibia, also known as 2Baba, has parted ways with his longtime manager, Efe Omorogbe, the CEO of Now Muzik.

The duo disclosed this in a joint statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday by Now Muzik.

According to the statement, the mutual disagreement is effective immediately.

Omorogbe expressed gratitude to 2Baba, noting that working with him was “beyond work.”

While celebrating his achievements with 2Baba throughout the course of their 20-year association, he promised that he and his firm will continue to support the artist from the sidelines.

“I am grateful to 2baba for the trust and for the friendship. I am proud of the brands we built together, the music we made, and the fans we entertained.”

“2Baba is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time, and it really is an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with him, watching and helping him make magic over the past two decades.

“My team and I look forward to now supporting from the sidelines and continuing to advocate for anything and everything,” Omorogbe said.

Commenting, 2Baba said: ‘‘I know it’s a cliche, but every good thing must come to an end. I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik.

“Everything I’ve been able to achieve is a result of the support of so many people and organisations working with me to bring my talent and vision to life. Now Muzik is one of such companies, and I couldn’t be more grateful to them.’’

After leaving The Plantashun Boiz in 2004, 2face signed with Now Muzik management and established a partnership with Kennis Music as a music label.

Since then, he has recorded and published eight albums, performed in more than 100 cities, received over 60 awards, and surpassed 400 million streams across all platforms.