“2face’s Ex-Manager Prevented Him From Helping Me” – Dammy Krane

Dammy Krane, a popular musician, revealed how the legendary singer Tuface’s ex-manager, Efe Omorogbe, prevented the artist from assisting him.

In response to the news of Tuface and his former manager’s split, he revealed this.

Using a screenshot of a news outlet announcing the split, Dammy Krane disclosed that Tuface’s former manager was the reason he hadn’t fulfilled his promises to him while he was still signed to the Hypertek label.

He gave gratitude to God for separating them.

He wrote,

“This man was the reason why 2baba didnt do the things he planned to do for me while I was signed to Hypertek 🙏🏿 Thank God”

Recall that the seasoned performer admitted in 2020 that, despite having Dammy Krane under his HyperTek record label, he didn’t do much for him.

SEE POST: