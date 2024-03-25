“Escaped Binance Personnel Fled With Smuggled Kenyan Passport” – NSA Confirms

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has confirmed that Nadeem Anjarwalla, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria has escaped from the custody.

Recall that Anjarwalla, one of the two Binance executives detained in Nigeria for alleged tax evasion and other offences escaped from lawful custody on Friday, 22 March, from the Abuja guest house.

However, Ribadu, explained that the Binance officer, fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport, adding that security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

In a statement signed by Head of Strategic Communications, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Mijinyawa, the NSA disclosed that the personnel responsible for the custody of the suspect have been arrested.

The statement read: “The Office of the National Security Adviser confirms that Nadeem ANJARWALLA, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria has escaped from lawful custody on Friday, 22 March 2024.

“Upon receiving this report, this office took immediate steps, in conjunction with relevant security agencies, MDAs, as well as the international community, to apprehend the suspect. Security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on the suspect.

“Preliminary investigation shows that Mr Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

“We urge the Nigerian public and the international community to provide whatever information they have that can assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect.”