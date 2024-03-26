Abducted Edo PDP Chair, Aziegbemi Regains Freedom

After 11 days in the den of his abductors, Tony Aziegbemi, the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has regained freedom.

Aziegbemi was abducted by a group of gunmen in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) of the State at the entrance to his house after a meeting with the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

The kidnappers had demanded for N500 million ransom to release their victim.

Former Senator, Odion Ugbesia who confirmed his release to newsmen on phone simply said, “Yes, I just spoke to him, it is true. To God be the glory.”

Also, Clem Aziegbemi, on behalf of the Aziegbemi’s family, thanked the general public for the show of love and solidarity to the family throughout the unfortunate incident via a statement.

“As a member of the Aziegbemi family, we say thank you all for your great show of love and solidarity with us all through the period of the unfortunate and ugly abduction of our beloved son, brother, cousin, and leader, Dr Tony Aziegbemi for his unhurt release.

“Thank you, all…. We are most grateful for all your valuable contributions through prayers and steadfastness”, he said.

The PDP Chairman expressed his happiness to be back at home with his family via a cell phone conversation.

He said: “I am back home with my family. I am fine. I am just trying to rest and will talk to you later.”