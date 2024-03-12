One of the students abducted by bandits in Kaduna State, Mustapha Abubakar, has narrated how he escaped from captivity.

Recall that last week Thursday, bandits invaded a primary and secondary school in Kuriga community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna and abducted 287 school children, teachers inclusive.

Abubakar, in a chat with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa, on Monday, said the abductors treated them like cows.

According to him, they were made to walk for a long distance till they got exhausted.

“We were all thirsty; some of us were exhausted and even started falling. The bandits carried those that fell on their motorcycles,” he said.

He furthered that said they later arrived at a place where there was a river of which they drank water and continued walking.

A plane, he said, was surveilling the area, adding that the bandits instructed them to lie on the ground.

“The bandits instructed us that whoever has two shirts should remove one and lie on the ground.

READ ALSO: Nine Factory Workers Injured In Ogun Gas Explosion

“Even the bandits too were tired. They did not have food with them. They were just plucking fruits from trees. They did not give us anything to eat.

“While we were walking, I saw a bushy place which had a similar colour to my trouser and quickly hid there. I started to move in there like a snake.

“I spent some hours there waiting for the bandits to leave the area before I came out and started running.”

Abubakar narrated he met an old man who was walking very slowly and asked him where the nearest village or road was.

The student narrated that he kept running, even though he was feeling dizzy, he did not stop until he luckily found himself in a community called Gayan.

“I had a marathon race. I was exhausted, but I pushed on, as evening time was approaching. I later arrived at Gayan, a community near us, and that was how I eventually escaped,” he said.

It was reported that the kidnapped children, both males and females, were between the ages of 5 and 18.

Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna, has assured that all the abducted school children and teachers will be rescued.