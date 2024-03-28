Abure Declares NLC, TUC Positions In Labour Party Vacant

Following his re-election for a second tenure as Labour Party’s (LP) National Chairman, Julius Abure declared the positions of Deputy National Chairmen reserved for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) vacant.

The National Convention of the Party which held in Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday, however, empowered the National Working Committee (NWC) to fill the existing vacancies in the NWC and National Executive Committee.

In a communique issued at the end of the convention, which was signed by Abure and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary, the convention also said that based on the antecedents of its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, before, during and after the polls, it recommended that the 2027 presidential ticket of the Party be solely reserved for him.

According to the communique, the convention reviewed the ongoing development and performance of its Governor in Abia State, Alex Otti and passed a vote of confidence on him and recommended that 2027 Abia State gubernatorial ticket of the party be also reserved for him.

“The National Convention reviewed the state of the nation and concluded that it is not grabbing power that matters, but what you do with it.

“After the 2023 general election, the security situation of the nation has not improved as there is a geometrical increase in numbers of lives lost and the economy has worsened as the standard and conditions of living of the Nigerian populace has continue to deteriorate.

“Inflation is sky rocketing, unemployment rate is high, this has led to massive hunger and poverty in the land. This is a result of the continuous devaluation of the currency and increase in petroleum product prices.

“The convention is session therefore calls on the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to quickly take drastic and proactive steps to save the economy from total collapse, to revive the economy and put it on the path of growth and development.

“The convention in session also advises the President to bring up proactive measures that will encourage indigenous producers so that our Gross Domestic Production can increase and dependency on foreign products should be discouraged.

“It recommends that sound economic team that will take a holistic review of various economic strategies to see how it can be revamped and have citizens enjoy the natural potentials the nation is endowed with and put the country in her rightful place among the community of nations due to its abundant natural and human resources.

“It noted with concern, the renewed insecurity in the country, especially Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and other states and calls on the President to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians, which is the primary responsibility of the government.

“It also called for general restructuring of the security architecture to meet up with current security challenges facing the nation and advocated for decentralization of the Nigerian Police Force to pave way for regional, state, local and community policing,” the communique furthered.

The list of elected national officers are:

National Chairman -Julius Abure, Deputy National Chairman – Mr. Clement Ojukwu, Deputy National Chairman -Dr. Ayo Olunrufemi, Deputy National Chairman (NLC) – vacant, Deputy National Chairman (TUC) – vacant, Deputy National Chairman – vacant, National Vice Chairman – North Central -Abraham Idoko, National Vice Chairman South East- Ceekay Igara, National Vice Chairman -South South – Anthony C. Ezeagwu, National Secretary- Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim and Deputy National Secretary -Rotimi Kehinde Adekunle.

Others are Deputy National Secretary -Innocent Okeke, National Treasurer – Mrs Ngozi Doga, National Financial Secretary -Dayo Ekong, National Publicity Secretary – Mr. Ifoh Obiora, National Organizing- Secretary -Comrade Yahuza Ahmed, National Legal Adviser -Barr. Kehinde Eden, National Women leader -Mrs. Dudu Manuga,National Youth Leader – Prince Kennedy Ihanotu, Assistant National Youth Leader NW- Abdulrahman Chindo andAssistant National Youth Leader SS -Barry Auotu