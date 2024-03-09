Actor Okey Bakassi Pays Tribute To Mr Ibu, Reveals Why He Couldn’t Visit Late Actor After Amputation

Okey Bakassi, a Nollywood actor and comedian, has paid respect to his senior colleague John Okafor, well known as Mr Ibu, following his death.

On his Instagram page, he questioned how someone like Mr Ibu, who offers so much laughter and joy, could go like that.

He disclosed that he was rendered dumbfounded upon hearing of his passing when he was in Canada.

He recalled visiting Mr Ibu at the hospital in Ikoyi, and how, despite his circumstances, Mr Ibu made him laugh by cracking jokes with him.

He revealed that he left the hospital saddened since Mr Ibu does not deserve to be there.

Unfortunately, he was unable to visit the actor following his leg amputation because he does not want to see him in such a situation, unaware that his death was imminent.

He apologised and said he silently prayed for him.

In his words,

“I was in Canada when I heard you are dead, so it’s true? You left me speechless bro. How can someone who brings so much laughter and joy, just die? I don’t understand this world. When Ibu enters somewhere, everywhere dey change, happiness go dey, people will know he has arrived. I remember when I came to see you in the hospital in Ikoyi, despite your situation, you still managed to share jokes. I left that hospital feeling devastated because someone like you wasn’t supposed to be in the hospital. My brother, the stage is where you belong. Months later when your situation became worse and we had to cut your legs to save your life, I couldn’t come to see you in that state. I silently prayed you would recover, not knowing your death was near. Please forgive”.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “It has been very difficult to process. Life happens. Rest in peace my brother and friend, John Okafor”.